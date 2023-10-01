The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wycheproof September store sheep sale records total clearance

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
Updated October 2 2023 - 9:34am, first published October 1 2023 - 6:01pm
The physical saleyard proved it was the place to sell and buy sheep as the annual September store sheep sale at Wycheproof recorded a total clearance of more than 5000 sheep on Friday.

