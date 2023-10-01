With wheat bags on backs - or in wheelbarrows - people came from all over to see competitors concur Mount Wycheproof.
The town's King of the Mountain returned for the first time since the 1980s on September 30 and organisers were 'excited' by the turnout.
"It's hard to put an exact number on it, but we think we had about 3000 people in (Wycheproof) for it," Wycheproof-Narraport Football Club president Ricky Allan said.
"I think we had another couple hundred down the park... it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves."
There were wheelbarrow relays, sprints and then the two main events - Queen and King of the Mount.
Women were tasked with carrying a 20kg wheat bag and men a 60kg load as they took on the steep climb in the almost 30 degree heat.
Onlookers lined the streets to cheer each runner or walker on, with only a few dropping their bag and causing a disqualification.
Wedderburn's Carly Isaac put on a real show as she won each race she competed in, including the coveted Queen of the Mount.
She completed the race in five minutes and four seconds.
Melbourne's Tom Rodgers narrowly bet Wycheproof local Matt Hall to take out King of the Mountain, with both men clocking in at six minutes and 19 seconds and seven minutes and three seconds respectively.
Mr Allan said he hoped this would keep people coming back to the small town.
"It's a by-product of the town and really shows what Wyche can do," he said.
"We just wanted to get as many competitors as the first year and we got more than that, so we were happy.
"We want to keep it going as long as we can."
