The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Briodi McKenzie and Kyle Cheney honoured at Warrack's senior vote count

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated October 2 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Warrack Eagles toasted the 2023 WFNL season at its senior vote count on Saturday, September 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.