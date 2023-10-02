The Warrack Eagles toasted the 2023 WFNL season at its senior vote count on Saturday, September 23.
Briodi McKenzie was awarded the Eagles' A Grade netball best and fairest.
McKenzie played 15 of the 16 regular season matches and featured in the best on five occasions.
A key component to Warrack's attacking ring, McKenzie shot 215 goals.
A season-high 21 goals were shot in rounds 10, 13 and 16.
"She [Briodi McKenzie] has been really, really good in goals," said A Grade coach Ashlynn McKenzie.
It was a difficult start to the season for the Eagles as it dealt with injuries to some key senior players.
But as the season wore on and some younger players stepped up, the Eagles reaped some late-season rewards.
Warrack drew with the Warriors in round 16 before it claimed victory over Minyip Murtoa in the last round of the regular season.
"[due to injury] It's been left up to the younger ones within the club," McKenzie said.
"There's quite a few girls that have really stepped up to fill shoes, which is great.
"To have them step up and play A Grade netball like they are is a credit to what the club's doing with the juniors and how they're trying to push them to play at the best level of netball that they can."
Ashlynn McKenzie finished runner-up after a consistent season in the mid-court, whilst Ava Koschitzke and Jordan Heller claimed the coach's awards.
Warrack defender Kyle Cheney has claimed the senior football best and fairest.
Cheney returned to the club in 2022 after an 85-game AFL career.
In 2023, Cheney played all 16 regular season matches and featured in the best on ten occasions.
Cheney added three goals.
Matthew Johns came in runner-up, as Jacob Sobey claimed the coach's award.
