A Victorian home has been destroyed in a bushfire as crews across the country tackle blazes in hot and windy conditions.
The Victorian Country Fire Authority (CFA) declared a total fire ban for the Mallee area for Monday and is also battling several blazes in the Gippsland region where a property was lost.
The north of the Yarriambiack Shire Council, which covers towns such as Hopetoun, faces an 'Extreme' fire danger rating.
To keep up to date, visit https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/total-fire-bans-fire-danger-ratings/mallee-fire-district.
An out-of-control fire burning in difficult terrain north of Maffra on Sunday triggered evacuations for residents at Briagolong, Culloden, Moornapa and Stockdale and surrounds.
CFA deputy chief for the southeast Trevor Owen says temperatures have dropped and winds eased overnight but with 5000 hectares already blackened and the potential for the blaze to make a run east, concerns remain.
"We did lose one residence in that area and we're doing some further assessment today on the impact to any other outbuildings," he told ABC radio.
"The fire ran back into the forest ... and that's the one we've been working hard on overnight and obviously yesterday as best we can."
Some residents in the fire-ravaged areas have not been receiving alert notifications from the Emergency Vic app due to an Apple iOS update.
The CFA will be sending more text alerts out until the tech issue is addressed, chief officer Jason Heffernan said.
"We are aware of it, we have a team of people working on it," he told ABC Radio Melbourne.
"But if you do have an Apple iPhone ... just be mindful that you're going to have to check that Vic Emergency app more regularly to make sure you are getting the most up-to-date information."
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.