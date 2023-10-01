The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Total fire bans for Mallee, crews battle blazes in Gippsland

By Kathryn Magann
October 2 2023 - 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Authorities are worried this bushfire season will be the worst since 2019/20. (David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS)
Authorities are worried this bushfire season will be the worst since 2019/20. (David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS)

A Victorian home has been destroyed in a bushfire as crews across the country tackle blazes in hot and windy conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.