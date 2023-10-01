It's springtime, and with that, our four towns celebrate their shows.
Many hours of voluntary work goes into preparing and planning these, and I am sure work commenced many months ago.
I urge people to support their show, ensuring they have a future in our towns.
Congratulations to all our sporting teams that would have recently been competing in finals, hopefully many were successful and also, well done to players who took out individual awards.
Hay season is commencing which is the precursor to harvest so please stay vigilant on our roads, and give way to farmers whom have large equipment, remembering they need to stay on the road due to tree canopies and so forth.
Agriculture is the lifeblood of our shire.
Hindmarsh lake remains at 50 percent capacity which guarantees water over summer.
With the expectancy of a hot dry summer, some seasonal rains would be most welcome.
We also welcome our new chief executive next month who looks forward to coming to our towns and looks forward to meeting our communities and groups.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.