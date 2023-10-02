The Wimmera Mail-Times

High expectations for our regional premier to deliver

October 2 2023 - 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
.
.

When Jacinta Allan took over as the Victoria's 49th premier on Wednesday, the state was still getting over the news of Daniel Andrews' sudden resignation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.