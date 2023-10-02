Dean Yendall's chances of riding 'the best horse he has ever ridden' in the Caulfield Guineas have been quashed.
The veteran Horsham hoop successfully returned from injury on September 25, hoping to ride Paul Preusker's stable star Steparty in the Group 1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m) on Saturday, October 14.
Yendall had ridden the three-year-old colt to two wins at Fleming in June before fracturing his collarbone at the Colac jumpouts on Friday, August 31, requiring surgery.
John Allen then rode Steparty to two wins, including the Group 3 Caulfield Guineas Prelude on September 23.
Unfortunately for Yendall, connections chose to stick with Allen.
"We'll keep riding with Johnny Allen," Preusker told SEN on September 26.
"It's unfortunate for Dean but that's the way it is."
Despite the announcement, the Yendall-Preusker partnership showed no signs of waning, winning the 1400m Horsham Maiden Plate in Horsham on September 26.
Teentee, a four-year-old bay gelding, was the $3.20 favourite and carried a race-high 59.5kg.
Yendall settled into the middle of the pack for much of the race, sitting third with 400m meters to go; with recent memories of a poor finish by the young racehorse, the veteran jockey took control, eventually winning by more than two lengths.
"He did everything I asked him to and he quickened up in the home straight," Yendall said after the win to racing.com.
"The rider did nothing wrong on [Teentee] in the last start; the horse just got a bit lost in the home straight and tried to roll out."
The win marks Yendall's fifth of the season from 53 starts, giving him a 9.43 per cent win rate and a 30.18 per cent place rate.
Christine Puls recorded her third win of the season, this time on Maldon-based Larry Of Arabia, in the Haven General Store 4YO+ Maiden Plate Maiden.
Puls, who is married to Yendall, rode for the father and son training partnership of Brian and Ashley McKnight.
It was the 10th start for the six-year-old bay gelding, whose best finish was second at Pakenham in November 2022; understandably, it came into the race as a $31 outsider.
However, it sat at the front of the pack for most of the race, power home to win by half a length over $1.80 favourite Rolling Rock.
"These maidens, despite being 'bush maidens', are really strong," Puls told racing.com.
