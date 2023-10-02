Andrea Gurry must think this dog training game is easy, having trained four winners at two tracks over the past week.
Based just outside of Nhill, Gurry has a small team of 12 greyhounds.
She kicked her run of wins off training a winning double on Monday, September 25, at Warrnambool.
It was followed by individual wins at Horsham and Warrnambool again on Tuesday, September 26, and Thursday, September 28, respectively.
Pat and Cliff Smith made the long journey to Shepparton on September 25, returning with success after victory on the last race of the program; the Hartigan and Hammerstein teams struck at Horsham on September 26.
Nabila Bale kickstarted the run for Gurry with a come-from-behind victory over the 390m Warrnambool trip, positioning up third early, then picking the early leaders up well from home and scoring by close on two and a half lengths in 22:68sec.
It was a much easier watch with Pick a Posy, who jumped, led and won easily in a smart 22:26sec.
Pick a Posy, then backed up on September 28 again at Warrnambool and basically replayed her prior start, settling second then overrunning the early leader to win by two lengths in 22:30sec.
What's The Buzz was the final of Gurry's four winners, and they had to win the hard way.
Weaving and finishing over the leading bunch in the shadows of the post to pull off a very strong victory in the smart time of 23:32sec.
Flash Banner for the Smith team (Wonwondah) was victorious as Shepparton on the September 25, the team had to leave Horsham by 4.30am to make the 340km trip to ensure arriving in time for kenneling.
Flash Banner provided an easy watch for the team, jumping straight to the front and winning by one and a half lengths in the smart time of 21:81sec.
Warrnambool was where the team struck next when West on Strobe defeated a powerful field on September 28, displaying dazzling early speed to lead all the way in the very good time of 25:25sec.
The regular Horsham meeting also produced winners to the Hartigan team (Horsham) and team Hammerstein (Ararat).
Kraken Chance was having his first start for his new kennel (Hartigan's) and produced a superb run first up, leading from go to whoa to win by two and a half lengths in the smart time of 23:36sec.
Doug and Paul Hammerstein then produced Kanji Waco to win the Damsel's Dash, positioning second early and turning for home Kanji Waco was too strong late and ran away to win by over one length in the quick time of 23:29sec.
The next meeting in Horsham in Saturday, September 7, with Tuesday day meets on October 10, 17 and 24.
