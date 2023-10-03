The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

West Wimmera Shire councilor Trevor Domaschenz resigns after seven years

October 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Domaschenz has resigned from the West Wimmera Shire Council. Picture supplied
Trevor Domaschenz has resigned from the West Wimmera Shire Council. Picture supplied

Councillor Trevor Domaschenz has stood down from the West Wimmera Shire Council after almost seven years in the role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.