Councillor Trevor Domaschenz has stood down from the West Wimmera Shire Council after almost seven years in the role.
Mr Domaschenz, who was first elected to Council in November 2016, notified the council on Wednesday, September 27, of his resignation.
He has served almost two terms.
Mr Domaschenz was on leave from Council from July 19 and returned to duties on September 20, before officially resigning from council.
Mayor Tim Meyer thanked Mr Domaschenz for his hard work and dedication to the West Wimmera community.
"Trevor has made a valuable contribution to our shire over the past seven years, and we wish him all the best for the future," he said.
Council has officially notified the Victorian Electoral Commission of Mr Domaschenz's resignation.
Council must now wait to be notified by the VEC whether a countback or by-election is required to fill the vacancy.
