Country Womens Association scones a hit at Melbourne Royal

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated October 4 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 9:00am
The Country Women's Association of Victoria were back at the Royal Melbourne Show this year, raising funds for vulnerable women, children, and families in need through the sale of show bags, and their iconic scones and sponge cakes.

