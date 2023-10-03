The Country Women's Association of Victoria were back at the Royal Melbourne Show this year, raising funds for vulnerable women, children, and families in need through the sale of show bags, and their iconic scones and sponge cakes.
And there was a distinct hint of local flavours, with volunteers coming from across the Wimmera and Mallee.
This years scone tally was just a few hundred off of last year's dominant tally of 16,190, with the CWA selling a total of 15,605 scones in just 11 days for 2023.
CWA of Victoria State President Jenny Nola said although she was devastated to miss much of the show due to illness, CWA members passed onto her that spirits in the designated CWA cafeteria were high among the 160 volunteers throughout the course of the show.
"One thing that was different for us this year was we had more volunteers," Ms Nola said.
"The age ranges between 16 to 80 for people who are baking, or helping or just serving tea. We are looking for younger members, and Sunbury are looking to open a day branch in the near future."
Following on from the positive reputation the CWA had among the community, Ms Nola said they uphold their reputation for being able to bake as well as encompassing their purpose of supporting vulnerable women, children and families, with the Melbourne Royal Show their biggest fundraiser for the organisation.
"The sponge portions were going out the door very quickly, if you're not a scone person, then you're a passion fruit icing sponge person," Ms Nola said, as she was sure there was something for everyone.
There was up to 40 volunteers rostered on for any given day throughout the show, and Ms Nola said she was devastated to have missed so much of it, and not be able to welcome new members and visit their smiling faces.
"I'm eternally grateful for their generosity in spirit and time for supporting our operation in the show," she said.
"And thank you to the Melbourne Royal Show."
Any leftover food from the show and as an additional dedication to their mission in supporting vulnerable women and children, Ms Nola said the CWA donates excess food to organisations within the Wyndham Vale area to cater for those in need.
