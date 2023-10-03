Footballers from the Wimmera got their first taste of the elite talent pathway at the V/Line Cup.
Held in Shepparton from September 25-27, nine players from the Wimmera Mallee region formed part of the Greater Western Victoria Rebels Under 15 squads.
The Rebels entered a first and second division boys team and a first division girls squad.
AFL Regional Manager Wimmera Mallee & Sunraysia Ange Ballinger was thrilled with the level of local representation.
"I am ecstatic at the representation we had, considering last year we had four," Ballinger said.
"We have to understand where we're at in regards to population density and talent density."
The 2023 edition of the carnival was significant as the region had girls selected for the first time.
Laura Purchase, Abbey Wiedermann and Scarlett Abbott were included.
Whilst Ararat juniors Jamie-Lee Burton, Skyla Ralph and Khloe Wilson played.
"That's groundbreaking for us, absolutely over the moon for those girls to get out there and do their thing," Ballinger said.
North East Border and the Bendigo Pioneers defeated the division one girls by 28 and 26 points, respectively.
Max Inkster and Oliver Potter played in the division one boys side, whilst Archie Elliott, Jack Henry, Reggie Jenkins and Ethan Worthy played in division two.
North East Border defeated the Rebels in its first match by 57 points.
Inkster was named among the best in the Rebels' four-goal loss to the Pioneers in the second match.
Henry stood out in division two.
The Horsham Saints junior kicked a goal and featured in the best in a two-goal win over North East Border.
Before a four-goal performance against the Pioneers saw him finish atop the best in a 28-point victory.
"So our boys really acquitted themselves well. I'm proud of them, and I'm proud of the number [of selections] as well," Ballinger said.
Talent League staff were out in force at the carnival to get a look at the next wave of young talent.
The GWV Rebels will send out invitations for pre-Christmas training in late October or early November for both girls and boys squads.
"Kids at that age develop at different ages and stages," Ballinger said.
"So, if you didn't get an invitation, it wouldn't mean that you would be excluded. There are still avenues for you to be considered for Rebels inclusion next year."
