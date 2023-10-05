Ben Fraser: Alright Lucas, we're trying out something new this summer. Every Friday we'll sit down and talk about what we liked in the past week and what we're looking forward to as well.
So, pray tell, what was your highlight from the last week?
Lucas: Coming from interstate I was yet to experience Melbourne for the AFL grand final. To see the city come to life, as tens of thousands descended for the last Saturday of September.
Locally, the summer sporting season gets underway this weekend with the Central Wimmera Tennis Association as well as the Wimmera Playing Area lawn bowls season commences.
Ben: Any chances we'll see you on either green this summer?
Lucas: I haven't had much experience with lawns bowls, but I did play tennis for a couple of years when I was younger.
Ben: Look, I'm from the coast, so I struggled earlier this week when it hit 24°C, so I can't imagine spending the afternoon in anything above 30°C.
Lucas: As the weather starts to warm up, there are plenty of things to do around the Wimmera, what do you enjoy spending your time doing in the region?
Ben: Being a taller lad, I'm a big fan of basketball. I'm keen to hit the Hornets nest this summer to see Horsham take on the new-look CBL competition. With two ex-Hornets now leading NBL sides, interest in basketball should be high.
Lucas: Certainly, it was great to see South-East Melbourne star Mitch Creek back in Horsham recently taking his time out to nurture some emerging Hornets talent.
Ben: Well, we're almost done with this debut column. As a master of podcasts, who should we invite next week to bring some star power?
Lucas: We'll have a full team back on deck next week, I'm sure news and sports journalist John Hall will fill us in on his trip back to Sydney, as well as this weekend's Bathurst 1000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.