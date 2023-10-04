The Wimmera Mail-Times
New bridge connects community with services and fitness

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 4 2023
The new Hamilton Pedestrian Bridge in Horsham was officially opened on Tuesday, October 3. It is the second connecting footbridge to span the Wimmera River. It creates a loop for walkers, joggers, and cyclists.

