The new Hamilton Pedestrian Bridge in Horsham was officially opened on Tuesday, October 3. It is the second connecting footbridge to span the Wimmera River. It creates a loop for walkers, joggers, and cyclists.
The bridge provides a more convenient connection to schools and services for the community and has been open to the public since June.
The project was funded through $1.1 million from the Albanese Labor Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program and $1.225 million from the Victorian Allan Labor Government.
HRCC Mayor Robyn Gulline said, "I am thrilled to see the construction of this new bridge complete - after locals called for this upgrade for many years. It is already positively impacting our community - allowing residents and cyclists to travel across the Wimmera River to the central activity district safely and more efficiently."
Marianne Tyler was one of the first to walk across the new Hamilton Street pedestrian bridge on Friday, June 16 when it was opened to the public for the first time.
"I have friends who live just across the river, and it will make it much easier to visit them when I'm out walking, and it adds another way to take my walk, which will be nice too," she said.
"I think it will help school students connect them to the schools so they don't have to use the main traffic bridge."
Plans for the new bridge included a safer connection for pedestrians and bicycle riders to the central activity district, local schools, recreation facilities, and the Wimmera Base Hospital, plus encouraging residents to reconsider motor vehicle use in favour of a more active lifestyle.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora: "This project brings vital connectivity to our Wimmera River communities in Horsham. As a result, I look forward to witnessing the positive impact on healthy lifestyles in the Horsham community."
Through the first three phases of LRCI, Horsham Rural City Council received over $5.7 million in funding, which is supporting 31 diverse projects in the community.
Under Phase 4 of LRCI, the Council has a further $2.25 million in funding available to deliver projects between July 2023 and June 2025.
Federal Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, Kristy McBain, said: "It is great to see locals hitting the pavement on the new Hamilton Street Pedestrian Bridge - which is just one of the hundreds of projects we are delivering across Victoria in partnership with local councils.
"We are committed to progressing local priority projects that are high impact, which is why I am pleased to deliver an additional $2.25 million to Horsham Rural City Council under Phase 4 of LRCI - which will ensure local roads and community infrastructure keeps up with demand."
Senator for Victoria, Jana Stewart said, "The Albanese Labor Government is investing in Horsham as a growing Victorian region. We know investing in local infrastructure is crucial to meeting the immediate and long-term needs of our state's rural and regional communities.
"The new Hamilton Street Pedestrian Bridge has already contributed so positively to the community in Horsham.
"From supporting local jobs during construction to making it easier for people to visit family and friends on foot, the Pedestrian Bridge benefits the community, the economy, and the environment.
"Through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program, the Albanese Labor Government and Victorian Labor Government are funding more than 1,885 projects."
