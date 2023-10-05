The Horsham Saints capped off the 2023 WFNL season with its presentation night on Friday, September 29.
It was a successful season for the Saints as all 11 teams progressed to finals, with seven teams making the grand final.
Three teams went on to lift premiership cups at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Jess Cannane led the Saints' A Grade netball side to its second consecutive premiership, whilst the seniors went from missing finals in 2022 to making a preliminary final.
Abby Hallam backed up her Hatcher Medal, taking home the A Grade best and fairest alongside Saints captain Ashlee Grace.
Hallam formed a lethal combination with Jorja Clode in the Saints' attacking ring as she finished with 432 goals, with a season-high of 46 against Ararat in round 17.
Grace capped off a strong season in the mid-court for the Saints.
During the season, Grace was named in the best on six occasions, including taking home the best on court in the three-goal grand final win.
Grace's season was acknowledged at the WFNL senior presentation night, where she was chosen as captain of the team of the year.
Clode was the best and fairest runner-up and voted the Saints' best in finals.
Goal defender Rory Doran took home the coaches award.
Grace was pleased with her consistency in recent seasons.
"I'm pretty happy with how consistent I've been, not just this year but over the past five years. It's nice to have a run around in the mid-court," Grace said.
Hallam praised her teammates for her strong season.
"We've worked really well together as a team, and we had a similar line up to last year," Hallam said.
"As a team, we've just kept building and working well together and just doing what we do best."
Saints captain Angus Martin topped off his season, taking out the club's senior football best and fairest.
One of the league's premier key defenders, Martin, played 18 of a possible 19 matches.
Martin featured in the best on 11 occasions.
Jacob O'Beirne finished runner-up, as Mitch Martin and Jordy Keyte claimed the most consistent and rising star awards.
