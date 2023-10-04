The Wimmera Mail-Times
The U3A Expo attracted 50 exhibits and a large crowd viewing the exhibits.

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 5 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 9:00am
Seniors Month began with a successful U3A Expo in the Horsham Town Hall on Wednesday, October 4. Over 50 exhibitors displayed products and services available in the region.

