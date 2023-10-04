Seniors Month began with a successful U3A Expo in the Horsham Town Hall on Wednesday, October 4. Over 50 exhibitors displayed products and services available in the region.
There was a club or service for almost everything visitors could need including service clubs and health services.
For singers, there was Sing Australia which meets every Monday evening, the Wimmera caravanning club hitches up every five weeks and hits the road, genealogy, investing, croquet, bagpiping, mobility appliances, and health services, to name just a few.
Hearing Australia has a mission to get everyone hearing by Christmas; Horsham Friends Abreast offered support for those diagnosed with breast cancer, those who have survived, and family members. Other sporting groups offered memberships or the opportunity to come and try.
With 500 people using mobility scooters in Horsham, Mobility Devices Victoria was keen to advise people on driver safety, parking permits, and general handling of mobility devices.
Brochures and handouts were available at every exhibit, and representatives offered experience and information.
Events through October will include a Ukulele Concert on October 6, Croquet on October 8, Natimuk on October 11, a Fun Day scheduled for October 18, Dancing on October 19, Tai Chai on the October 20 and 25, and a concert on October 24.
The full program is available on the HRCC website to learn about Seniors Month events in Horsham throughout October.
Events are taking place in different locations around Horsham. Go to the Wimmera Roadways website to look at bus routes and timetables.
