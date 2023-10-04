Country racing returns to Murtoa this weekend with the return of the Cup.
Traditionally, the Ecycle Solutions Murtoa Cup opens the Spring Racing Carnival with this year's event locked in for October 7.
Murtoa Marma racing operations manager Penny Penfold said the racing club expects a strong turnout.
"We expect a big crowd; we have 150 booked in our all-inclusive marquee, plus several more smaller marquees are booked already," she said.
"We are fortunate that the Murtoa Cup is positioned at the start of the Spring Racing Carnival."
Ms Penfold said the weather had been kind in the lead-up, with plenty of rain plus a forecast of a cool 19°C, which could warm up as the week progresses.
"The track itself is in good nick," she said.
"We held a meet in July and it has had a nice break.
"It's a soft 6 at the moment and improving."
With a list of 27 nominations, it was too early to say who would be the winner on Saturday.
"There are plenty who are up for the challenge."
The Murtoa Cup offers a relaxed day out with family and friends.
The day provides catering and bar service, a full TAB meeting, Fashions on the Field, music, entertainment, kids' activities, and more.
The Murtoa Marma Racing Club staged its first race meeting in 1879.
It hosts two annual meetings - The Murtoa Cup and the Marma Cup Day.
