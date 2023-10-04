The Murray Darling Basin might be a long way from the dryland farming area of the Wimmera, but the region will still feel the impact of the Albanese Labor Government's plans to amend the Murray Darling Basin Plan and resume buybacks.
This week I and my Murray Darling Basin Representative colleagues and the Coalition Agriculture Committee have toured Basin communities to hear from locals.
I hosted a meeting in Mildura with growers and other water stakeholders.
The flow on effect from Water Minister Tanya Plibersek's plans to resume Buybacks from irrigators in order to satisfy South Australia's wish for 450GL of environmental water will impact irrigators, but will hurt all Australian families at the checkout.
If water is taken out of farm operation, naturally there will be less ability for farmers to grow their produce - reducing production and making produce more expensive.
At a time when mums and dads are struggling to manage the family budget, small businesses will also be hit, such as small independent supermarkets.
Bigger supermarket chains rely on buying power - and control market profits with increased shelf prices to keep their margins.
Smaller shops in rural towns don't have that luxury.
They can either buy more expensive stock or simply go without - either is a perverse outcome for locals.
Labor's amendments to the Murray Darling Basin Plan may trigger such a knock-on effect.
If a local shop can't afford to stay open, or can't stock what people want, they soon go out of business as people look elsewhere.
Towns shrink when this happens.
Schools lose students and no longer need as many teachers.
And we know local sporting clubs lose players.
The potential side effects of buybacks through rising food prices and other flow ons are extensive.
This is why the Nationals and Liberals oppose Minister Plibersek's plan to rip water out of our communities,
It will not just impact communities in the basin, but ultimately all Australians.
