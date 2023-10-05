Voting for the October 14 Referendum has been steady at the Horsham early voting centre this week.
All Australians over the age of 18 must vote in the Referendum on a proposed alteration to the Australian Constitution to include an Indigenous Voice and the result of the Referendum is binding and the Australian Government must act on what the voters decide.
A YES or NO vote from October 14, 2023 onwards, will change Australia either way.
Will it unite or divide Australians?
And will Australia be seen as racist if the Referendum is unsuccessful?
Kieren Loughran and Dave Lloyd were handing out how-to-vote cards and have opposing views on the Referendum.
Mr Loughran is on the YES team , and Mr Lloyd is on the NO team.
Both said voters have been pleasant, and most people seem to have their minds made up before they reach the polling booth.
"There hasn't been much opportunity to chat with people; most of the voters have already decided before they get here to vote," Mr Loughran said.
He recently hosted the marathon runner Pat Farmer on his visit to Horsham who was on the last leg of his 14,000-kilometer run around Australia to encourage people to vote in favour of including an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Mr Loughran supported the recent visit by Professor Andrew Gunstone, who spoke in favour of the YES vote to a small audience on September 23.
"The one constant I have found is the amount of misunderstanding about the Referendum there is in the community," Professor Gunstone said. "It is a small change to the Constitution, that's all."
Mr Lloyd said he believed if the Referendum vote is successful, it will be divisive, and he is hopeful Australians will realise this and vote NO.
"Because a person votes NO, doesn't make them racist," he said. "It is the opposite."
"We are all Australians; this {the Referendum} should not have happened. it should not have got to this stage."
The Constitution took effect on January 1, 1901, and is the founding document that sets out how Australia is governed.
The Constitution has a special status as it overrides all other laws and can't be changed by the parliament of the day.
However, while the Constitution enables parliament to create or change laws and legislation, the Constitution itself can only be changed through a referendum vote by the Australian people.
The process for voting for the Referendum is one-step and requires a YES or NO written in the space provided on the ballot paper.
The proposed change to the Constitution must be approved by a 'double majority.' that is, a national majority of voters (more than 50%) from all states and territories, and a majority of voters (more than 50%) in a majority of states (at least four of the six states).
While the votes of people living in the Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory count towards the national majority only, all vote totals will be communicated for information through the AEC's tally room by state and territory, by electoral division, and by polling place.
Horsham's early voting centre at the Anglican Church Hall in Andrew Street Horsham, is open Monday to Friday, 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, and Saturday, October 7, from 9 am to 4 pm.
A community member said they believed the money spent on the Referendum could have been better spent on education and health.
