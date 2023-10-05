The Wimmera Mail-Times
A YES or NO vote will change Australia either way

Suzanne Ruwoldt, Kieran Loughran and Dave Lloyd at the polling centre in Horsham,. Picture by Sheryl Lowe.
Voting for the October 14 Referendum has been steady at the Horsham early voting centre this week.

