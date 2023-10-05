Australia's most promising young poultry judges have been announced, and one of Horsham's own will represent Victoria.
Michael Lloyd, 22, will compete in the national finals of the prestigious annual competition to be judged on Saturday, October 14, at the Launceston Royal Show.
The competition brings together the best young judges and paraders aged 15 to 25 in each state to compete at the national finals.
Showing and judging poultry is in Mr Lloyd's DNA.
"I've been lucky enough to have had some great mentors," he said.
"I started judging when I was 14, and I've been breeding poultry since I was nine."
He said he was honoured to have the opportunity to compete with other high-calibre talent at the national championships.
"The young judges' competition is a good opportunity to see a lot of different varieties outside of what's in your own backyard and see what everyone else is working on," he said.
"My biggest highlight would be getting the Most Successful Junior Exhibitor in Victoria for six years straight, but this will also be my fourth time in the young judges' poultry competition.
"I won silver the last two years, so maybe this year will be time for gold."
Overall, there are nine categories for judging and parading each year under the Agricultural Shows Australia national competition program: beef cattle, dairy cattle, alpaca, poultry, Merino sheep, meat breed sheep and Merino fleece judging, as well as parading competitions in beef and dairy cattle.
One competitor to watch is the South Australian entrant, Cody Jones, who will compete in an unprecedented four events: poultry, Merino fleece, Merino sheep, and meat sheep breeds.
Competitors in the poultry young judges competition rank birds from first to fourth and are judged on their visual rankings, handling technique and oral presentation.
Agricultural Shows Australia chairman Dr Rob Wilson said agricultural shows contribute nearly $1 billion to the national economy.
"It's an extremely prestigious event and positions at the nationals are keenly contested," Dr Wilson said.
"These young people are the future of agricultural show competitions, which are crucial to the continual improvement of Australia's food and fibre. The national competition is a coveted opportunity to grow personally and professionally by practising skills against the cream of the crop."
The National Poultry Young Judges Championship will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 14.
To find out more about the competition, visit https://agshowsaustralia.org.au/educational-resources-teachers/poultry-judging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.