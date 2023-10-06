Leave your wallets at home and enjoy a day in the great outdoors on Sunday, October 8; it's free and it's all happening right here in the Wimmera at Horsham Police Paddock Reserve, Rasmussen Road.
Gone Fishing Day 2023 is a totally free, food and fun-filled national day.
"It's about getting kids off Xboxes and into tackle boxes," co-organiser Bradley Treloar said.
"I want to give families a day out without their wallet and without having to say no to their kids because of cost."
Brad and Rebecca Treloar have been organising this event since one day after last year's successful event and said it is bigger and better than they could have imagined.
Sixty-five sponsors have generously donated more than $33,000 worth of giveaways.
"We just received $1000 this morning (October 6) from Victoria Recreational Fishing, so I bought another 20 fishing rods to give away." he said.
"That makes a total of 60 rods we have as giveaways.
"Gone Fishing Day is not a serious competition day but a day to encourage everyone, even if they have not fished before."
"There'll be a number of rods available to try out with and people on hand to give advice on technique.
"We received a promise of 50 punnets of worms for bait, but we'd like people to bring what they have, too. Just dig up a few out of the garden."
Mr and Mrs Treloar were thrilled to receive an email from Victoria Recreational Fishing Peak Body congratulating them on what he described as 'the Best Fishing Event Ever'.
"The sausage sizzle begins at 7.30am and we'll be cooking all day; we have 1000 sausages, 100 chicken steaks, 800 cans of drink, plus a snake bite kit and a defibrillator," he said.
"It's not a competition day; it's based around fishing, but it's more than that; we want kids outside and families to enjoy a free day.
"So many things cost so much these days that families can't do it, and we want this to be one of those days that mums and dads can leave their wallets at home and know they'll have a great day with plenty to eat and fun as well.
"Every Kid that comes along will take something home, guaranteed. Many of the sponsors are from the Horsham region, but we have even had giveaways from interstate businesses.
"Five local plumbers had 60 monogrammed shirts made for the helpers on the day; I'm blown away."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.