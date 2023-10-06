Voting YES or NO on the 2023 Referendum has requirements and the Australian Electoral Commission has made it clear the requirements are adhered to.
It is important to know how to make your vote count.
The formal voting instructions for the referendum are to clearly write YES or NO in full in English.
The advertising campaign has stipulated this and is also on the AEC Website and the guides delivered to all Australian households.
It will be followed in the instructions on the ballot paper and will be reinforced by the polling officials when people are issued with their ballot paper.
The majority of voters are expected to vote accordingly.
The formality rules for referendums have been the same for a long period of time - this includes 'savings provisions' and is the ability to count a vote where the instructions have not been followed. Still, the voter's intention is clear, hence the following explanation.
Savings provisions exist for federal elections as well.
The AEC does not have any discretion to ignore savings provisions simply.
They are a long-standing legislative requirement.
Since 1988, the AEC has followed legal advice regarding applying savings provisions to 'ticks' and 'crosses' on referendum ballot papers, over 30 years and multiple referendums. This is not new.
The issue with a cross is that on many forms people in Australia use in daily life, and in some other languages, a cross represents a 'check mark' indicating yes - it is, therefore, open to interpretation as to whether the cross denotes approval or disapproval.
A clear 'tick' can be interpreted as denoting approval for the proposal.
A clear 'y' or 'n' can indicate the voter's intent - however, if the handwriting is unclear, it could risk an informal vote.
This is why the Commissioner and the AEC will be very clear and regular with our communication that people must write the word YES or NO in English in full when voting for the Referendum.
There have been 44 proposals for constitutional change since the Constitution took effect on January 1, 1901, as the founding document that sets out how Australia is governed.
Only eight were successful.
One of those was the 1967 proposal to remove the prohibitive against counting Aboriginal people in population counts in the Commonwealth or a State.
