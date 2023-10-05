Horsham Police Station personnel evacuated the station this afternoon Thursday, October 5 at about 5.15pm after the building fire alarm was activated.
A spokesperson for the police said the fire alarm was activated and they evacuated the building as procedures required.
Members of the Horsham CFA were called and are investigating the situation.
The spokesperson for the police said they had not seen any smoke or fire and were waiting on a report from the CFA before re-entering the building.
For police attendance call 131 444, or in an emergency, call triple zero (000)
