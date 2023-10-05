The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Fire alarm activated at Horsham police station

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 5 2023 - 6:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Police evacuate station building Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Horsham Police evacuate station building Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Horsham Police Station personnel evacuated the station this afternoon Thursday, October 5 at about 5.15pm after the building fire alarm was activated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.