Despite widespread police enforcement across the state, there were four lives lost over the weekend, including a 25-year-old Newborough man who was hit by a truck while riding his skateboard at Moe on Thursday September 28; a 41-year old Eltham North male motorcyclist who collided with a car at Templestowe on Saturday September 30; a 19-year old Cowes male passenger who died in a collision at Cowes on Saturday September 30; and a 21-year old Frankston male passenger who died following a collision with a caravan at Langwarrin South on Sunday October 1