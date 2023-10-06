The Wimmera Mail-Times
Term four: the Spring Racing Carnival of the school year | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
October 7 2023 - 4:00am
And we're back! Term four is the Spring Racing Carnival of school terms, hitting speeds of nought to one hundred in about ten seconds.

