And we're back! Term four is the Spring Racing Carnival of school terms, hitting speeds of nought to one hundred in about ten seconds.
It's sunny, it's raining, wear a hat, don't lose it in the windstorm, pull out that summer dress, just find some warm socks, where am I, don't mention exams!
Gosh, everything is happening.
In our house, a Year 12 Dance exam in Melbourne was on the horizon but now it is clearly in view, I can almost see the pens of the examination panel scribbling from here.
Then there is a ballet concert immediately afterwards, and a written exam blissfully still on that elusive horizon... at least four weeks away.
I have ballet shoes to mend and further research into invisible foundation garments to attend to.
I have a security stint at the Spring Garden Festival coming up for the Chaplaincy Committee and also our second Book Fair for the year... all within the next two weeks.
Deep breath.
As the chaplain at Horsham College, I'm organising a World Kindness Day event for mid-November - eons away - long after all the Year 12 exams are done.
Showing kindness to parents nursing their children through this enormous examination experience, a fabulous yoga trainer has opened up some one-hour sessions to help them cope - thank you Sandra, you are a star!
My big girls seem to be overrun with assignments as their university years come to a close.
Katianna's year is galloping to an end as she finishes her three-year degree.
I must admit that I had a moment when she sent a 'save the date' to our family group chat for her graduation.
Breath in, one, two, three, four, breath out, one, two, three, four, five, six.
That's right, my eldest daughter is graduating in two months' time and will have a Bachelor of Communications. I'll think about that later.
For now, the girls are busy researching, writing, team working and presenting assignments whilst ensuring they fit in weddings and birthday parties all over the state.
While we girls are all busy hitting the books, laptops, social scene and dance floors, the man of the house is back on the road with very big boots and large machinery as crops are ready to harvest.
Giddyap!
