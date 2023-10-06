The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Holy Trinity Lutheran College principal addresses future, possible redundancies

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 7 2023 - 12:44pm, first published October 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost 100 parents attended a meeting at Horsham's Holy Trinity Lutheran College on Thursday, October 5, to get their questions about the school's way forward, answered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.