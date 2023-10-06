Almost 100 parents attended a meeting at Horsham's Holy Trinity Lutheran College on Thursday, October 5, to get their questions about the school's way forward, answered.
Several parents told The Wimmera Mail-Times today they were keen to get answers about the school's future after rumors of teacher sackings had circulated in the community.
An external audit showed a top-heavy management structure, and as a result, the school had designed a new plan going forward, which was explained to the parents at last night's meeting.
Up to five teachers, including the deputy principal, may face redundancies due to the audit showing a surplus of staffing.
One parent said the uncertainty of the past weeks had caused him and his wife to consider sending their children to boarding school.
"We don't want to, but we need to be sure of our children's futures," they said.
Another parent said he understood management and financial sustainability, but the uncertainty of his children's future had been concerning. He was pleased to have the opportunity to have his questions answered. and the school's future plan was explained at the meeting.
Horsham Lutheran College provided the following statement on Friday, October 6.
College principal James Phillips said no redundancies have been confirmed.
"Holy Trinity Lutheran College students will continue to receive top-tier education and access to extracurricular programs as the school adapts to changing market conditions," he said.
"The College has run a successful Victorian Certificate of Education program for five years now and will, next year, celebrate 10 years since the introduction of Middle School classes. This is an ideal time for a review.
"An external audit found the College was too upper management-heavy, and the Deputy Principal position was removed as a result.
"The College is grateful for former Deputy Principal Fiona Friberg's devoted service over many years and wishes her well."
Mr Phillips said the school remained committed to providing a holistic education for all students.
"All students will still have the current access to subject choices, sports and extracurriculars in the future," he said.
"We pray for our College as its members navigate transitional stages in all its forms.
"As Term 4 gets underway, the focus of many of our students, particularly our Year 12s, now turns to exams and life beyond school.
"We are proud of our students and their efforts this year and wish them success in all their chosen endeavours."
