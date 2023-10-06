Almost 100 parents attended a meeting at Horsham's Holy Trinity Lutheran College last night, Thursday, October 5, with questions about the loss of teachers and the possible impact on their children's education.
Several parents told the Wimmera Mail-Times today they wanted answers about the school's future after rumors of teacher sackings had circulated in the community.
An external audit showed a top-heavy management structure, so the school has designed a new plan going forward. This was outlined at Thursday's parent meeting at the school.
Up to five teachers, including the Deputy Principal, may face redundancies due to the audit showing a surplus of staffing.
One parent said the uncertainty of the past weeks had caused him and his wife to consider sending their children to boarding school.
"We don't want to, but we need to be sure of our children's futures," he said.
Another parent said he understood management and financial sustainability were important, but the uncertainty of his children's future had been concerning. He was pleased to have the opportunity to have his questions answered, but there was still uncertainty in his mind.
The school's future plan was unveiled at the meeting.
Horsham Lutheran College provided the following statement today, Friday, October 6.
College Principal Mr James Phillips said,
"Holy Trinity Lutheran College students will continue to receive top-tier education and access to extra-curricular programs as the school adapts to changing market conditions.
The College has run a successful Victorian Certificate of Education program for five years now and will, next year, celebrate 10 years since the introduction of Middle School classes. This is an ideal time for a review.
An external audit found the College was too upper management-heavy, and the Deputy Principal position was removed as a result.
The College is grateful for former Deputy Principal Fiona Friberg's devoted service over many years and wishes her well.
Student voice and choice in subject selection are valued at HTLC and we have a surplus of staff needed to deliver chosen subjects. Because of this, there are about five redundancies projected. No redundancies have been confirmed at this time.
All students will still have the current access to subject choices, sports and extra-curriculars in the future.
We remain firmly committed to providing a holistic education for all students.
We pray for our College as its members navigate transitional stages in all its forms. As Term 4 gets underway, the focus of many of our students, particularly our Year 12s, now turns to exams and life beyond school.
We are proud of our students and their efforts this year and wish them success in all their chosen endeavours."
