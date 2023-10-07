While it did not come home with the silver wear, the Wimmera District Golf Association's Victorian Country Week team have come home with a wealth of experience.
The Wimmera finished third in the division three Bowl competition at the Gippsland-hosted tournament from September 25-26.
The Wimmera defeated the Victorian Golf League 4-3, but lost 6.5-0.5 to Dalhousie and 5-2 to the eventual winner, Western District Golf Association.
"Wimmera didn't have a great year this year winner only one out of there three matches after winning the Bowl event last year," Horsham Golf Club's Jeremy Schmidt said.
"Best thing out of this year was having three new players to the country week side and playing a 17 year old kid and seeing him win his first match."
The Wimmera team sent 10 players - Casey Schmidt, Trevor Polkinghorne, Matthew Jakobi, Jeremy Schmidt, Travis Hair, Cabeb Breathton, Richard Dalton, Heath Braybrook, Shane Grover and Travis Patten - plus four caddies and a team manager.
Each round consists of only seven players with seven caddies playing single matchplay to get a result.
"It is a great experience to go away and play some of the best golfers in Victoria," Schmidt said.
"I love playing these team event because of the teamwork and helping each other to try and win."
Traditionally played in Melbourne, the format was changed to include country courses, with Trafalgar, Traralgon, and Yallourn in the West Gippsland region hosting the competition this year.
"It's always great going away and playing new golf course," Schmidt said.
"The biggest different in the courses we played this year was how hilly they were and sloppy the greens were. The greens were very hard to read and they were very hard to putt on."
With the Country Week behind them, Wimmera golfers now turn their attention to local competitions.
First up on the major events list is the Jimmy Bates Ambrose day at Horsham golf club on Sunday, November 5.
"All the money raised in this event goes towards junior golf and Wimmera golf," Schmidt said.
Following the Ambrose event, is the main qualifiers for the 2024 COuntry Week team, with the Wimmera Pennant - which is played in March/April, the Horsham 36-hole Tournament in April, the Nhill's 36-hole Tournament in July and Wimmera Championships.
"I know a lot of the players also put in hours of practice before going away to this event," Schmidt said.
