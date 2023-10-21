Regardless of the outcome in 2023, Ben Knott had planned to return as senior coach of the Horsham Saints for the 2024 WFNL season.
However, the speed with which the Saints climbed the ladder has those inside Coughlin Park excited for seasons to come.
In his first year as a senior coach, Knott took the Saints from outside the finals in 2022 to a second-placed finish and a preliminary final berth.
"Whatever happened this year, the club and I were committed to continue the journey," Knott said.
This being the case, a large percentage of the playing list has recommitted to pulling on the red, white and black next season in both seniors and reserves.
"We have basically got 80% of our list committed now," Knott said.
"Throughout the year, we've got 40 plus on the track. So it's pleasing that everyone can see what we're building and wants to move in that positive direction together."
Captain Angus Martin, league-leading goal kicker Mitch Martin and Gage Wright are just a few to recommit for next season.
The playing group has wasted no time preparing for 2024, with a group training a few nights a week before pre-season.
"This young team is really motivated for next year, which is pleasing," Knott said.
"There's a group that have already started training themselves. They catch up together a couple nights a week and do their own training."
Pre-season will officially kick off with a six-week block before Christmas.
Similarly to last year, the footballers and netballers will share a Friday morning session.
Knott himself is looking forward to continuing to develop as a senior coach.
"I had a great year, but it's a massive learning experience," Knott said.
"I look back now and there's things you'd do differently, but that's like everything.
"Along with the playing group, I'll continue to grow and develop as a coach as well.
