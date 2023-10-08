The Horsham Arts Council production of America Idiot will be the first experience treading the boards for seven locals who will be performing in the musical, which is based on the iconic punk rock band Green Day. It will include their music from the multi-platinum concept album American Idiot.
Atlas Dixon-Wright, Vanessa Lantzakis, Mark Block, Matt Bandy, Cass Roberts, Andrew Millemaci, and Lee Willis have been in rehearsals for several months and are looking forward to their first performance along with the rest of the cast on opening night Thursday, October 12 at 7.30pm followed by performances on Friday, October 13 at 6 and 9 pm and Saturday, October 14 at 6 and 9pm.
Matt Block has been involved in previous performances as a musician, but this is his first performing role.
Two Horsham-born locals have scored lead roles in the HAC production of American Idiot planned for the October season.
Darcy Hogan and Jed Prouse have both chosen education career paths in real life and said the show deals with challenges that are as relevant currently as the era of the production they will appear in.
Some of the topics addressed in the production include political, business, and social - with its lead characters struggling to find meaning in a world that makes no sense to them.
The production is set in suburbia and focuses on the lives of three disaffected young men, Johnny, Will, and Tunny.
American Idiot will be performed at the Horsham Town Hall.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.