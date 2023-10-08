Atlas Dixon-Wright, Vanessa Lantzakis, Mark Block, Matt Bandy, Cass Roberts, Andrew Millemaci, and Lee Willis have been in rehearsals for several months and are looking forward to their first performance along with the rest of the cast on opening night Thursday, October 12 at 7.30pm followed by performances on Friday, October 13 at 6 and 9 pm and Saturday, October 14 at 6 and 9pm.