The curtain goes up on the locally produced American Idol this Thursday

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 9 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 10:00am
Atlas Dixon-Wright, Vanessa Lantzakis, Mark Block, Matt Bandy, Cass Roberts, Andrew Millemaci and Lee Willis Picture supplied.
The Horsham Arts Council production of America Idiot will be the first experience treading the boards for seven locals who will be performing in the musical, which is based on the iconic punk rock band Green Day. It will include their music from the multi-platinum concept album American Idiot.

