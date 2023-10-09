The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

St Michael's triumphs over Horsham Central in CTWA Pennant opener

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated October 9 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Michael's got off to a cracking start to the Central Winner Tennis Association's 2023-24 Pennant competition, winning 10-2 (89-51) to Horsham Central on Saturday, October 9, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.