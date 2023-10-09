St Michael's got off to a cracking start to the Central Winner Tennis Association's 2023-24 Pennant competition, winning 10-2 (89-51) to Horsham Central on Saturday, October 9, 2023.
Playing at Central Park, the Saints dropped only one singles and one double match up all day.
Nick Robertson had a successful day out, winning his singles rubber 8-3 and his double matches 8-3 and 8-4, respectively.
Teammate Mia Rees also won her matches, 8-3, 8-5 and 8-3.
After just one round of play, St Michael's sits at the top of the ladder, above Horsham Lawn on percentage.
At home, Horsham Lawn defeated Drung South 8-4 (83-56).
It was even after four rubbers, but the home side took control of the contest, winning the next six of eight rubbers.
Horsham Lawn's Cherie Wood had a solid start to the season, winning her double matches 8-1 and 8-7 and her singles contest 8-0.
Drung South's Aaron Jennings and Logan Casey had strong singles and men's double games but dropped the mixed doubles 8-0 and 8-7, respectively.
In the A Special, Horsham Lawn Gillespie defeated Homers 12-2, Kalkee won 9-5 against Haven, Drung South won on the road against Brimpaen, and Horsham Lawn O'Connor won 9-5 against Central Park.
In the A Grade, Haven forfeited its game against Horsham Lawn McGennisken, Central Park won 10-2 against Drung South, and Horsham Lawn Bardell won a close match against St Michael's 7-6.
In the B Special, St Michael's won 10-6 against Natimuk, Laharum won 10-6 on the road against Haven, and Central Park won 9-7 against Horsham Lawn.
