The tiny town of Murtoa, in the Wimmera, put on an impressive show for its annual Big Weekend, attracting tourists from around the state for the three days of festivities.
"I came up from Ballarat because the events were on, and so far, I've been through the Railway Station and am heading on to the Stick Shed and have a closer look at the new Silo Art," Mr Tim Johnson said.
The Murtoa Railway Station was opened in 1878 and was the temporary terminus for the main western line until the next line stage was extended to Horsham. Murtoa was one of the most important towns in the Wimmera at that time.
Chef Mr Gavin Pitt travelled from Melbourne to Murtoa for the Big Weekend, and as well as enjoying the events and historical sights of the town, he was impressed with the vibe.
"I love how the community has invested in its history and the general vibe of the town.
" It's a lovely town, and it's clean and attractive, and I am impressed by the way the community is investing in their youth and is proud of their town," he said.
"It looks like people care about their town, it gives kids a sense of purpose, a sense of pride.
"I have found it to be very relaxing compared to Melbourne which is always busy."
The iconic Stick Shed attracted a record crowd on the weekend, with 399 visitors recorded on Saturday and a steady stream on Sunday.
Among the visitors were Bob and Jan Collins from Mildura who included Murtoa on their silo art trail weekend.
"The Stick Shed is awesome," they said.
Jim and Kelli-Anne Sheahan travelled from Birchup to Murtoa for their first visit to the Stick Shed.
"It is absolutely impressive," they said. "It was an amazing feat by those who built this."
They were also pleased the local community had preserved this important part of Murtoa's history.
Dianne Sullivan and Bev Young had visited the Stick before, but not as it is now.
"I used to come in here with my dad when it stored grain," Ms Sullivan said. "I never thought it would become a tourist attraction then because to us, it was a place to store wheat, and that was all, but I am glad it has been preserved because it is amazing."
Six-year-old Felix Fernandez visited the Railway Station with his family, who travelled from Melbourne to coincide with their Big Weekend visit with family in Murtoa.
The weekend included train rides, a colour run, the annual Show, a market, country race meet and museum and gallery exhibitions.
