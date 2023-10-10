The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham City defeat Horsham Golf in Wimmera bowls grand final rematch

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
October 10 2023 - 8:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The greens were a hive of activity with the return of the Wimmera Playing Area Weekend Pennants. Picture by Ben Fraser
The greens were a hive of activity with the return of the Wimmera Playing Area Weekend Pennants. Picture by Ben Fraser

In a closely contested grand final rematch, Horsham City has defeated the reigning premiers, Horsham Golf, 14-2 (87-57) to kick off the 2023-2024 Division 1 Weekend Pennant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.