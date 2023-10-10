In a closely contested grand final rematch, Horsham City has defeated the reigning premiers, Horsham Golf, 14-2 (87-57) to kick off the 2023-2024 Division 1 Weekend Pennant.
Horsham City won two rinks to one, 31-12, 18-30 and 35-15 to claim top place on the ladder.
Not to be outdone, Nhill won its contest on the road against Dimboola, winning 14-2 (76-61), winning two rinks to one, 23-30, 23-17 and 30-14.
Sunnyside and Coughlin Park split the rinks one-all, but the home side walked away with the 13-3 (69-63) win.
In the final division one match of the round, Goroke/Edenhope won its away match against Kaniva 14-2 (69-59), winning two rinks to one, 23-16, 21-26 and 25-17.
In Division two, Nhill took at 16 points against Horsham City (100-41), winning all three rinks 32-17, 38-9 and 30-15.
Sunnyside won 16-0 (109-44) against Goroke/Edenhope, winning the three rinks 41-16, 35-13 and 32-15.
Horsham Golf defeated Natimuk 14-2 (72-60), winning 16-26, 27-20 and 29-14.
Coughlin Park defeated Dimboola 13-3 (71-66), winning 29-19, 25-25 and 17-22.
This weekend, in Division One, Dimboola travels to Coughlin Park, with both sides looking for its first win; Goroke/Edenhope host Sunnyside, with both sides looking to continue its winning form; Nhill host Horsham City and Kaniva travel to Horsham Golf.
In Division Two, Sunnyside hosts Coughlin Park, Goroke/Edenhope travel to Natimuk, Dimboola host Nhill and Horsham City take on Horsham Golf.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.