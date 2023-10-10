After moving to Sydney in mid-August, Horsham's Rene Caris has made her debut for the GWS Giants.
Caris took to Blacktown International Sportspark for the round six AFLW match against West Coast.
The ruck-forward had 12 hit outs, six disposals and kicked a goal as the Giants claimed its first win of the season with a 20-point victory.
Speaking to Giants Media before the game, Caris hopes to make the most of her second chance at the elite level.
"It's so exciting, it means a lot," Caris said.
"I made such a big life change to move up to Sydney, and all the hard work I've done over the past 18 months or so to get back here has paid off."
Caris had never previously been to Sydney before she signed as a replacement player with the Giants but has been welcomed with open arms since her arrival.
"It's such a great culture at the Giants," Caris said.
"I could not believe how welcomed I felt when I first moved up here.
"Every day someone is messaging you wanting to hang out.
"And the coaches, having them at a full-time capacity means more resources, which has been fantastic not only for my game but is a great result for the future of the game."
The move interstate has been made easier by star midfielder Alyce Parker, a teammate of Caris' in the Under 18 Academy.
The 24-year-old was initially selected by Geelong with pick 35 in the 2018 national draft.
Caris played 12 matches with the Cats before being delisted at the end of the 2022 season.
In her time at Kardinia Park, Caris registered a career-high 13 hit outs against the Gold Coast in round six of 2022.
Caris also played a key role in the 2023 VFLW season, where she played 16 of 17 matches as Collingwood was defeated in the grand final by Port Melbourne.
The Giants will travel to RSEA Park in Moorabbin to face the in-form Saints in round seven before Sydney's Henson Park hosts the Giants and Carlton clash on October 21.
