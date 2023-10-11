The Horsham Demons celebrated its 2023 WFNL season at its senior presentation night on September 22.
It was a largely successful season for the Demons as 10 of 11 teams made it to finals, and six teams went on to lift premiership cups.
Defender Ebonie Salter claimed the Demons' A Grade netball best and fairest.
Salter formed part of the league's strongest defence as the Demons conceded 724 goals from its 20 games.
At the WFNL senior presentation, Salter was named vice-captain of the team of the year and was included on the interchange.
Brody Pope stood out in a relatively young Demons outfit in 2023.
Playing the majority of the time in the midfield, Pope played all 16 matches and was included in the best 14 times.
The former GWV Rebel also added six goals, with two goals coming against the Burras in round one and Dimboola in round three.
Pope was also acknowledged at the WFNL presentation night with a place in the team of the year and being voted the league's best under-21 player.
Outgoing Demons senior coach Tyler Blake was impressed with his young sides' growth over the season.
"The development has been probably the biggest standout," Blake said.
"We've had four under 17s play every week, and it's been impressive blooding them through."
Joining Pope and Ben Janetzki in the midfield rotation in the midfield rotation late in the season was Max Bunworth.
The 16-year-old played 13 senior matches in 2023 and formed a key piece of Horsham's under-17 premiership side.
"He's probably only missed two or three games in the seniors. Especially the last half of the year, I think he's been in the best almost every week," Blake said.
"We had him forward in the first half of the year. Then midway through the season, we just chucked him on the ball for a game, and he actually went really well."
Hudson Hair was another young player who impressed in 2023 in his role as a key defender.
Blake will take a step back from coaching in 2024, focusing solely on playing.
I'm actually really looking forward to just playing again. Rocking up Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and playing my role and getting told what to do again."
With another year of development for the younger players and with the signings of Jeremy Kemp and Jaspar Gunn, Blake is excited for the future under Jordyn Burke.
"Even though we only had two wins, the boys here can see our trajectory over the next couple of years," Blake said.
"I've got no doubt we can push for finals again in the coming years."
