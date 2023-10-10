When volunteers arrived to man their post for a busy Referendum voting day on Saturday, October, Campaigners for the NO vote discovered the NO campaign corflutes had disappeared.
Mr Dave Lloyd said, "They have all disappeared, and we have no idea where they are or who took them, but it is disappointing to see some of the antics people have got up to in the lead-up to this Referendum."
The Referendum will decide if an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will be established by a public vote on October 14 2023.
"I don't remember these sorts of things happening in the 1967 Referendum."
The successful 1967 Referendum voted to remove the prohibitive against counting Aboriginal people in population counts in the Commonwealth or a State.
The 2023 YES vote campaign was reported using the AEC colours of purple and white earlier in the campaign, and some creatives turned the 110 KPH speed signs into a NO by joining the two number ones diagonally with black sticky tape throughout South Australia.
The AEC cannot stop the use of their colours in a campaign but advise against it.
