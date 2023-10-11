The Horsham Cricket Association season will look different to years past when the first ball is bowled on Friday, October 13.
The A Grade senior competition moves from five to eight teams, with some former clubs returning to the top grade.
Horsham Saints Cricket Club and Blackheath Dimboola return and are joined by Laharum and Lubeck Murtoa in moving up to A Grade.
Rup/Minyip will field a B Grade side in season 2023/24.
Read more: Grand final rematch reverses the result
HCA president Travis Hair has commended the clubs that have stepped up after initially being apprehensive over the move.
"It's created a better top [A Grade] competition, it's going to be a lot more competitive," Hair said.
"Every team that we've asked to come up a grade has been really based on their consistency over the last few years."
A Grade will begin the season with one-day 45-over matches before two-day cricket will be played later in the season.
The B and C Grade competitions remain strong, with seven and eight teams in each grade.
This is something that Hair is proud of after a drop in numbers in recent years.
"Senior cricket's numbers have diminished over probably the last sort of five or so years, but we've probably had a couple of new teams coming to seniors," Hair said.
"I think that's got a lot to do with some of the junior cricketers coming through now and continuing their cricket into senior level. Probably in the past few years, we've seen them sort of just drift away from cricket in general."
Hair believes this is because of the district's changing culture of cricket clubs.
"There's some proactive clubs out there now as well that are really working hard at getting juniors up and going.
"It's clubs like that are going to continue to become stronger and stronger and better through doing a little bit of hard work."
Read more: HRCC welcomed new citizens
There is also a change in the structure of the junior competition, with the under-16s moving from Saturday mornings to Friday evenings to accommodate those who will play both junior and senior cricket.
Under Cricket Australia rules, junior bowlers can only bowl a certain amount of overs in a day, which would be easily reached under the old structure.
"So they'll play 40 overs, one Friday night, and then come back the next week and play the other 40 hours the following week," Hair said.
Junior numbers had dropped off in recent years, but there has been a resurgence for the upcoming season.
Across the three junior grades, at least four new teams will take part, compared to last season.
Read more: Caris makes Giants debut
Nine teams will make up the under-12 competition with matches on Friday afternoons.
The under-14 competition will feature six teams and be played on Saturday mornings.
To enable older juniors to play senior cricket, the under-16 competition will played on Friday afternoons, with six teams making up the competition.
"Junior cricket is something we're really focused on at the moment and getting the participation levels up," Hair said.
"We've had four more junior teams come into the fold, which is terrific, really good for cricket."
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.