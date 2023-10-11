The official launch of the 10th Annual Wimmera River Challenge is a monumental event set to take place at the Horsham Greyhound Racing Complex by the Wimmera River on Friday, November 10.
This year's celebration marks a decade of community unity, change, and a remarkable new addition: Stand-Up Paddle Boarding.
Additionally, the event underscores the crucial theme of uniting local service providers in a demonstration against family violence.
Goolum Goolum General Manager Johnny Gorton highlighted the milestone as a major community achievement.
"As we mark the 10th Annual Wimmera River Challenge, we are immensely proud of our decade-long journey as a community," he said.
"This year, with the introduction of Stand-Up Paddle Boarding and our collective stance against family violence, we are excited to continue our mission of unity, change, and creating a brighter future.
"Join us on Friday, November 10th, at the Horsham Greyhound Racing Complex by the Wimmera River for a day filled with adventure, entertainment, and a resounding collective stance against family violence. We look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with our community."
Read More: Game over for thousands of motorists
The Wimmera River Challenge is an annual event that celebrates community unity, culture and a commitment to creating positive change.
Held on Wotjobaluk Country, the event brings together people from all backgrounds to connect, celebrate, and paddle towards a brighter future.
"In its 10th year, the Challenge continues to evolve and inspire, now featuring Stand-Up Paddle Boarding as a thrilling addition.
The 10th Annual Wimmera River Challenge signifies a decade of bringing our community together, fostering connections, and celebrating the strength of unity.
For further information and media inquiries, contact Dylan De Jong on dylan.dejong@goolumgoolum.org.au or 0419 728 500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.