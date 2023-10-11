The Wimmera Mail-Times
Stand-up paddle boarding challenge on Wimmera River

By Staff Reporters
October 11 2023 - 12:00pm
The official launch of the 10th Annual Wimmera River Challenge is a monumental event set to take place at the Horsham Greyhound Racing Complex by the Wimmera River on Friday, November 10.

