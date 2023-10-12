The Horsham Hornets will hit the hardwood for the first time on October 14 as the 2023/24 CBL season gets underway.
Scott Benbow and Bec McIntyre will lead the men's and women's programs for a third season as both squads will look to build on their 2022/23 campaigns.
Benbow's side was knocked out in the semi-final by eventual champions Mount Gambier, with the goal of returning to the championship game.
"We're hungry to make it to the championship game as our goal. Obviously, you want to qualify for finals first, so we're not starting out too confident," Benbow said.
"Our best is certainly good enough to be top four. Once you get there, we would certainly be aiming to take the championship title back off Mount Gambier as they rolled us in the semi-final over there [last season]."
The Hornets have a similar core to last season but will be missing key players for this weekend's doubleheader against Colac and Terang.
Captain Mitch Martin and Matthew Brown are unavailable, whilst young gun Fredrick Frew is dealing with a hand injury.
This means that the experienced Damian Skurrie and Matthew Lovel will play more significant roles.
Despite the changes, Benbow believes that his squad's depth will be better off with the experience.
"For guys like Skuzz [Skurrie] and Matty Lovel, we might have to get some time into them on Saturday night and get that first W and see how they heal up on Sunday," Benbow said.
"Then rely on the younger kids to come and play a bigger role on Sunday, knowing that we might be playing perhaps the younger side [in Terang]."
"We'll back our kids in for sure."
For Lady Hornets head coach McIntyre, some senior experience has been added to its core group of players.
Tamara Ludekins has moved to the area from Melbourne, where she played high levels of basketball, whilst Jemma Thomas has returned from a knee injury.
Maddie Iredell also returns to the squad to add some experience.
"It has been really cool that she's [Maddie Iredell] come back to play," McIntyre said.
"Having the two of them [Maddie and Emalie] is very good, just being identical twins and everything."
The core group includes back-to-back leading scorer Emalie Iredell, who featured in the division's all-star five last season alongside defensive player of the year and assistant coach Caitlin Jones-Story.
Captain Liv Jones-Story and Jess Cannane round out an experienced core.
"I think we've got a couple more senior players this year. Last year, we lacked a little bit of depth off the bench," McIntyre said.
However, with Ludekins and Thomas unavailable, Cara Tippet will have greater opportunities this weekend.
Tippet had a development spot last season but has been promoted to a full-time player.
"Being one of our most bright juniors coming out, she's going to play some vital minutes and get some really great experience at senior level," McIntyre said of Tippet.
McIntyre's side head into Saturday's clash with a young Colac squad, who re-enter the South-West Women's competition.
"They're [Colac] are still going to be tough, they've always got good juniors. So either way, they're still going to be really competitive," McIntyre said.
Being the season's first game, McIntyre hopes to consolidate what has been worked on over the pre-season.
"We're going to try and brush some cobwebs off and just try and get through our structures, try and get our shots up and just get touch back," McIntyre said.
"We're pretty low on our numbers. So everyone's going to get lots of minutes this weekend. They're going to have the ability to go out there and run and get the ball and have time on the court."
The Lady Hornets' season tips off against Colac at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, at the Horsham Basketball Stadium.
The men take the court against Colac at 8:00 p.m. before facing Terang at noon on Sunday, October 15.
