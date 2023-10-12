There seems to be a book on everything at the Horsham College Chaplaincy Book Fair according to Horsham College chaplain, and long time chaplaincy committee member, Yolande Grosser.
Horsham College's biannual book fair is set to take place across two days on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21.
"The community support for our event astounds me," said Ms Grosser.
"Year in and year out, our community entrust us with their beautiful pre-loved books, then come along to the Book Fair to take home a new set of favourites."
Doors open for the event at Maroske Hall on Dimboola Road at 12pm on Friday, October 20, and stay open until 9pm.
With books costing $1 each, and children's books and magazines going for 50 cents, the committee moves a lot of product to raise about $4,000 at each fair.
"We certainly don't do it on our own," said Ms Grosser.
"The Horsham College students play a major role, regularly moving donated books and shifting all the categorised books into place before the big day."
While Ms Grosser say soft covers are the book fair's best sellers, she says they have a huge amount of material.
Funds raised at the Book Fair are invested in the Chaplaincy program at Horsham College which provides a Breakfast Club, All Faith Support Group, second hand uniforms, special events and care students at Horsham College.
At the end of the two-day event Rotary will help pack up and Wastebusters recycle anything damaged.
