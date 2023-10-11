The Wimmera Mail-Times
Resignation vacancy in West Wimmera Shire Council now filled

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 11 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 5:00pm
Kaniva's Richard Hicks has been declared elected as West Wimmera Shire Council's newest councillor.

