The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham's Joel Freijah took part in the AFL draft combine in Melbourne

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
October 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After what we described as something he will "really cherish", representing Vic Country in the AFL Under 18 AFL National Championships, Joel Freijah is a step closer to landing on an AFL list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.