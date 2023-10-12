After what we described as something he will "really cherish", representing Vic Country in the AFL Under 18 AFL National Championships, Joel Freijah is a step closer to landing on an AFL list.
The Horsham Saints junior travelled to Melbourne to participate in the national draft combine from October 6-8.
Freijah was one of 61 players invited to attend as club recruiters saw him as one of the top prospects in this year's draft pool.
"It was really good to spend time with the Vic Country mates again and meet some other boys as well," Freijah said.
"There were a few boys from Ireland that came over for them for testing. So it was good to meet them."
After being welcomed by AFL Kevin Sheehan, the formalities got underway.
Interviews with club staff and medical screenings took place on Friday and Saturday, before the physical testing was held on Sunday.
The testing included vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.
Being a winger, the focus for Freijah was the time trial.
"The training [in the lead-up to the combine] was a little bit specific," Freijah said.
"We had three weeks to train from when we finished the last game in that [talent league] semi-final against Geelong till the combine.
"I couldn't really gain that much fitness because it's more about my pacing and whatnot for the two k, which was a big focus for me."
The preparation would play off a Freijah recorded 6:13, a personal best, and good enough for ninth overall.
"I was pretty happy with that," Freijah said.
"The other tests were probably average. I haven't got the results back from the jumping, but there wasn't too much of a focus going into it."
With just under six weeks to go before the first round of the 2023 national draft, prospects were advised to take a couple of weeks off before a training block prior to the draft.
"Just do other activities like golf and just mucking around with mates and whatnot," Freijah said.
"So you have two or three good weeks of training before that."
The opening night of the 2023 AFL National Draft is Monday, November 20.
