An exceptional family home

This spacious four-bedroom home is nestled opposite Weir Park, near the scenic Wimmera River.
Among its best features are the "light-filled living area with street-facing windows and a cozy open fireplace," said agency director Wes Davidson.
Beyond the main living space it has an additional living area, and there's a well-appointed kitchen which "seamlessly connects to the light-filled dining room, offering picturesque views of the pool area."
The main bedroom is big and has an ensuite and a walk-in robe. The other bedrooms each have a built-in robe, plus there's a spacious study with street-facing windows.
The family bathroom has a spa bath and a separate toilet, plus the home has an expansive double garage.
