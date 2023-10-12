A cool Saturday morning awaited riders in Natimuk as Horsham Rural City Council mayor, Robyn Gulline waved the participants off the line in the 2023 Arapiles Cycling Event.
The Arapiles Cycling Event continued to support Wimmera Against Cancer in Kids in 2023 while also partnering with Travelling with Tash and Beyond Blue.
Across the 3 Circuits, 123 Riders participated in the community bike rid, with the vast majority of Riders travelling from Melbourne, the 'beautiful, quiet' Wimmera scenery the talk of the peloton.
Participants rode through the regions good looking crops and healthy lakes and dams but Mount Arapiles was the focal point in the centre.
Riders had a choice between riding 100 kilometres, 50 kilometres along largely quiet back roads or 20 kilometres along the Natimuk-Arapiles Bike Trail, with rest Stops provided along the way for food, drinks and shade.
The quickest rider to complete the 100Km course was Horsham's Dennis Kelly, he rode over the finish in under 3 hours.
There were few incidents to be dealt with on the day, one of the young Riders suffered from heat exhaustion and received assistance from the St. John Ambulance team.
Another rider had a flat tyre but was able to repair the puncture and complete the Course, and a rest stop suffered a shortage of fruit cake and lolly snakes, although supplies were replenished before long.
With many men and women taking part, and many of them over 50, ACE Ride event manager, Mark Radford said It was encouraging to see the way that the Riders had prepared and trained up to the Event and rode on the day.
