Sex, Drugs, and Rock and Roll as the curtain goes up on American Idiot

By Sheryl Lowe
October 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Horsham Council's Arts Council most talented are treading the boards in their latest performance, American Idiot, at the Horsham Town Hall on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14. The show features society's challenges through brilliant acting and the music of Green Day.

