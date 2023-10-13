Horsham Council's Arts Council most talented are treading the boards in their latest performance, American Idiot, at the Horsham Town Hall on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14. The show features society's challenges through brilliant acting and the music of Green Day.
The story is about three young men and their journey through life, their struggles with alcohol, drugs, teen pregnancy, mental health, and war.
The Green Day album was released on 21st September 2004; it is politically charged with an emphasis on war and propaganda and the unrest it caused in America during that time.
Society's challenges represented in the show during that era are as relevant in today's society as it was then, said two of the leading actors, Horsham-born Darcy Hogan and Jed Prouse.
This attracted them to the show as an impetus for conversation between parents and children about the issues facing youth in current communities.
The show is as energetic as it is brave in its confrontational depiction of issues, and showcases the talent of the cast and the production team as they seamlessly move between scenes.
Makeup and hair capture the era faultlessly.
The topics are teens and upwards appropriate, but all will enjoy the musical talent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.