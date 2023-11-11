Despite it being almost two months since the end of the HDFNL and WFNL seasons, it does not mean players have to wait until 2024 to get their football fix.
The Northern Territory Football League season sees some of the most talented footballers around the country come together between October and March.
The Wimmera have had 14 players participate in the opening five rounds of the season.
Dimboola senior coach Jack and Dylan Landt call St Mary's home.
Dylan Landt had 34 disposals and kicked four goals in the Saints' come-from-behind win on October 14.
Former Horsham Saint Will Brennan, Ararat Rat Tex Korewha and Rupanyup's Jack Musgrove have joined the Landt's at St Mary's.
Korewha made his premier division debut in round two, as Brennan pulled on the green and gold for the first time in round three.
Dimboola's Jonathon Ross and the newly appointed Nhill senior coach Jake McQueen are playing with Southern Districts.
Other players to have played a match in the opening five rounds include:
Jack Landt has spent the 2022/23 and 2020/21 seasons with the club and loves the experience of playing in the league.
"It's an awesome environment to be in. Especially at St Mary's where me and my brother [Dylan] are at," Landt said.
"It's quite unique playing up here. And we love it."
Landt sees the style of football played in the Northern Territory as more contested than how it is played locally.
"It can go back and forth a lot. Lots of open space with plenty of quick players," Landt said.
The game style is not the only thing that has taken getting used to.
With the start of the league played in the dry season [May-October], with the remainder held in Darwin's wet season [November to April], matches are scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening.
"It's a massive difference. We played a night game on the weekend [October 7], and there wasn't a drop of rain, but it was just as slippery as a wet game with the humidity," Landt said.
"So it differs [the conditions] what time you play."
Having been a senior coach in the recently completed WFNL season, Landt has enjoying having the freedom of playing whilst seeing Dylan flourish with the captaincy.
"It's good I'm living with him. I get to sit back now I'm not the coach. I just get to train and watch," Landt said.
"He's the captain, he takes a lot of it [training]. So it's good for me to sit back and watch him have a fairly big impact up here."
In the 2022/23 season, Dylan Landt was awarded the Nicholls Medal as the best and fairest of the premier division men's competition and has won two club best and fairest medals.
"He's [Dylan] probably set up at St Mary's as his home club. He'll probably play his whole career at St Mary's."
