Robert Goudie, senior financial advisor of Consortium Private Wealth, is celebrating his 25th year in business in Horsham this month.
"This milestone is a testament to Rob's commitment and care for his clients, his passion for investing, and his love for his local community," said Consortium Private Wealth marketing manager, Kelly McKay.
Mr Goudie said he first became a financial advisor because he wanted to change the narrative around investing and retirement planning.
"There was a gap in the market for advisers who didn't just push products but genuinely wanted to educate their clients," he said.
"Navigating the initial years involved a lot of learning and adapting. The financial landscape has changed considerably over 25 years, and being able to pivot and grow alongside it has been crucial."
Mr Goudie says working in Horsham has been incredibly rewarding.
"This community is tight-knit but welcoming, and that's been a huge asset to our business," he said.
"Over the years, I've seen Horsham grow, not just in size but in financial literacy and economic activity; the demographic has also evolved, with more retirees and investors becoming proactive about their financial future."
Despite working in finance, Goudie said his job is not about the numbers.
"The biggest win for me is seeing our clients achieve their financial goals, whether it's retiring comfortably or growing their investment portfolios," he said.
"It's about shaping someone's life in a positive way.
"It's the knowledge that we're making a genuine impact on people's lives, guiding them through various asset classes and investment strategies that are individually tailored to them."
Having worked as a financial advisor in the Horsham community for 25 years, Mr Goudie built his business from a single advisor office to an office of five advisors and 12 support staff.
"Growing Consortium Private Wealth from a one-man band to a team of dedicated professionals has been both challenging and exciting," said Mr Goudie.
"The key has always been to keep our core values of client trust and financial education at the heart of everything we do.
"We've been fortunate to have a team that's committed to professional growth and clients who've put their trust in us. It's been a collective journey, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved."
