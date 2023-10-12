Ben: In the famous words of Richie Benaud, John "welcome back" from two weeks leave. Any sporting highlights you'd like to share, mate?
John: Bathurst! That's my christmas. Ever since '06 when Lowndsey steered home a winner I was hooked... I was backing the Kellys that day though.
Ben: Lucas, it's been a big week in AFL. Do any big names come to mind?
Lucas: There has been no movement of Wimmera talent so far in the trade period but there is still a week left in the window. Taylor Adams is the big one to depart so far, opting to head back to Sydney, linking up with the Swans on this occasion.
John: Horsham cricket starts this weekend. I know I left my gloves in Sydney but any danger in Lucas bringing out some of your master tweaking or Ben giving cow corner a rough day?
Lucas: My outswinger's may have to come out at some point during the summer, but after speaking with HCA president Travis Hair, there are more than enough players on the ground.
Ben: I'd love to roll the arm over eventually, but I think I'd need some strong Wimmera northerly winds to help me move the ball these days. John, I imagine you'd be a sneaky WG Grace-style bowler.
John: My signature delivery was the mystery ball. If I don't know what's coming how can the batsmen? Try as I might to get Warnie's flick of the wrist down, my home was well and truly behind the stumps.
Lucas: The Hornets begin its CBL season at home on Saturday, against Colac, so I'm looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere. I bet you're excited for your first season of Horsham basketball.
John: The Hornets men's team was one game away from a granny last season. I wonder if we might see a bit of hunger out of them to go one or two better this time around.
Ben: Colac is an interesting team; if they catch fire behind the arc, they can win games by halftime. Now, it would be remiss of me not to mention the NFL. My fantasy team has DJ Moore, Ja'Marr Chase, Travis Etienne Jr and De'Von Achane. Any sporting shoutouts from you two?
Lucas: The Wimmera will have at least four players that have headed up to the Northern Territory to play in the NTFL season over the summer. So I'm looking forward to tracking the progress of Jack and Dylan Landt as well as Will Brennan and Jack Musgrove who are all plying their trade with St Mary's.
John: Not the usual coverage, but I know Josh McLean is in Italy, representing Australia's first team in the SuperMoto of Nations on Sunday.
