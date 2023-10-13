The Wimmera Mail-Times
No double dipping with free 30 minute parking plan

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 13 2023 - 3:00pm
Parking in central Horsham is now free for the first 30 minutes as part of a suite of changes to metered parking in Horsham CAD, but you only get one free 30 minutes a day.

