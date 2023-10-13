Parking in central Horsham is now free for the first 30 minutes as part of a suite of changes to metered parking in Horsham CAD, but you only get one free 30 minutes a day.
The meter will only accept up to two hours in total when you claim the free 30 minutes..
You must still enter your registration number into a meter or open the Blinkay App to claim your free 30 minutes so the meter will register how long you have been in a parking spot.
You only get one 30 minutes daily, so register where you first park. You can move to the other zone in the CAD within the free 30 minutes, but if you're staying longer, you need to add extra time in your zone.
When you log in, you will see the free 30 minutes have already been added. If you only need this time, just press the green button or add extra time if you plan to stay longer.
Once you have claimed your free time for the day, it will not offer you free time on your app until the next day.
You can top up from any meter in the Zone
Also, from this week, free parking has been made available for accessible parking permit holders. There is no need for blue or green card holders to enter the number plate into the meter or Blinkay App, but time limits still apply.
If you park in a metered zone before 9am the app or meter will store your information and start timing at 9am.
In addition, the app and meter will not let you pay for time after 5pm when the meter limits expire.
Following community feedback, the Council adopted its parking plan changes at the September council meeting.
Council said in their update on parking, that while it will take some time to implement all of the improvements, including the relocation of meters and alteration to signage, new rules that allow 30 minutes of free parking in two-hour bays began Wednesday, October 11.
If you need help installing the Blinkay App or have questions, installing the Blinkay App or have questions, you can visit or call Council Customer Service 53 829 777.
