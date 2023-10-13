Nuseed Australia celebrated a decade in farming and agriculture, on Wednesday, October 11 with an Innovation Day at the Nuseed Innovation Centre (NIC) in Horsham.
Nuseed was established in the heart of Australia's grain-growing country in 2006, and in 2013 developed world-class canola breeding facilities at our NIC!
Nufarm CEO Greg Hunt welcomed guests and shared insights and perspectives into the future of Australian farming and agriculture.
He said Nuseed had revolutionised agriculture and it would redesign the future of food production, how technology was driving advancements in sustainability, health, and agriculture. including Nuseed's Nutriterra Omega 3, the first plant-based biotechnology to be certified by the World Sustainability Organisation.
PHD student Ebtihal Mohamed, attended the day and is supported by an ANU PhD scholarship. She is supported by the Australian Research Council (ARC) Training Centre for Future Crops Development.
Ebtihal's research project is focused on developing Brassica carinata as a biofuel crop. Caitlin Byrt chairs her supervisory panel from ANU and includes panel members from Australian National University, CSIRO and NSW Department of Industries..
The approach involves testing for genetic variation in oil properties in a diverse B. carinata population and engineering oil properties using new breeding techniques
Ebtihal's previous research at the University of Khartoum, Sudan, involved assessing phytochemical properties of Pulcaria species and led to discovery of novel antimicrobial properties
Nuseed is supporting Ebtihal to have access to equipment that she needs to analyze oil properties in the plant material that she is working on in her project
"The event was impressive to learn about the size and diversity of expertise in the Nuseed team.
Read More: Nominations open for Australia Day Awards
"The team brings together experts from many different locations and backgrounds. It was clear that Nuseed was making great progress in agricultural innovation and crop improvement.
"The Nuseed Innovation Laboratory facilities were very impressive, and I am looking forward to using their facilities
"The program at the Nuseed Innovation Day was very well organised and was productive," she said.
Two panels, including government ministers, prominent industry figures, and Nuseed's young scientists in a Q&A format, discussed their roles in shaping the future of agriculture and biotechnology.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.