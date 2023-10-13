The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Future scientists on show at Innovation Day

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 15 2023 - 1:01pm, first published October 14 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nuseed Australia celebrated a decade in farming and agriculture, on Wednesday, October 11 with an Innovation Day at the Nuseed Innovation Centre (NIC) in Horsham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.