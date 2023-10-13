Nominations are now open for the 2024 Hindmarsh Australia Day Awards.
This year three awards will be awarded: 2023 Hindmarsh Shire Citizen of the Year, 2023 Hindmarsh Shire Young Citizen of the Year and 2023 Hindmarsh Shire Community Event of the Year.
Mayor Brett Ireland said the awards recognise outstanding community service to the community during the current year and/or outstanding service to the community over a number of years.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to nominate and recognise any number of our hardworking and worthy volunteers and reward them for their services to our community," Cr Ireland said.
"Receiving any of these awards is an honor, and I urge everybody to consider submitting a nomination in any of the three categories.
"We have celebrated some exceptional recipients over the past years."
Members of the community can submit online nominations on Council's website at www.hindmarsh.vic.gov.au/australia-day.
Hard copies of nominations form can be printed from Council's website and/or can be collected from any Hindmarsh Customer Service Centre and Library.
Nominations close 5pm on Monday, November 27, 2023.
For more information, please contact Shauna Johnson, Executive Assistant, via email to ea@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
